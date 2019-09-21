Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.02.

Shares of PENN remained flat at $$19.76 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,633. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director David A. Handler purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 169,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

