Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 331.75 ($4.33).

HMSO opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 471.90 ($6.17). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 231.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 292.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.31%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Adam Metz bought 44,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

