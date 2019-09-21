PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PDFS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,316,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2,676.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 234,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2,558.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,118,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,465 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $253,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

