Paxos Standard Token Hits Market Capitalization of $237.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00208117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.01207552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00091942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018452 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020804 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

