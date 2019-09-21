PAXEX One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $8,752.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00013674 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003626 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000086 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

