Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Park National in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.53. 99,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,947. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.27 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $98.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.63 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

