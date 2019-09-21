Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 60.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 147,414 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,698,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,709,000 after buying an additional 685,637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 50,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Cascend Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.00. 437,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

