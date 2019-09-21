Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 718,004 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718,004 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.74.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,188,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,868,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

