Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 103,385 Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,385 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

LUV stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 112,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,961. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

