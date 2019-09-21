Paloma Partners Management Co Has $5.80 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 169.3% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.75. 2,987,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

