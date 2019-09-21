Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 137,352 Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.24% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $2,097,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $5,679,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,500. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

