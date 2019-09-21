Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pacific Coast Oil Trust an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of ROYT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 183,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,078. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

