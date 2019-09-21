Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) & Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NASDAQ:PAI) Critical Comparison

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oxford Square Capital and Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 2 1 0 0 1.33 Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oxford Square Capital presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.12%. Given Oxford Square Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oxford Square Capital is more favorable than Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 119.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $56.28 million 5.44 -$9.21 million $0.67 9.58 Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oxford Square Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -34.20% 11.75% 7.96% Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Index and the Barclays U.S. Credit Index. Western Asset Income Fund was formed on March 22, 1973 and is domiciled in the United States.

