Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 332.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 388.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth $147,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
Recommended Story: Stop Order
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.