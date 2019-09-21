Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 332.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 388.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth $147,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

