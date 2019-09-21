Orbitcoin (ORB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00937172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00030682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00224453 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002167 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

