Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oragenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Oragenics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oragenics will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oragenics.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Shares of NASDAQ OGEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. 778,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.74.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oragenics (OGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.