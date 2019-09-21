OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($2.60) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OpGen an industry rank of 72 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Aegis set a $20.00 price objective on OpGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of OpGen stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.77. OpGen has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $48.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

