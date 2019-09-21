OKB (OKB) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00027788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a market capitalization of $55.62 million and approximately $62.03 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00040614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $544.13 or 0.05436840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001078 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000096 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.