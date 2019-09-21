NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 13,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $67.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

