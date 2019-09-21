NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New $179,000 Investment in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 90,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,578. Southern Copper Corp has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

