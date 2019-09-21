NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $168,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 270.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE KDP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. 806,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,438. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $31.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.78 per share, with a total value of $160,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks bought 18,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $525,263.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 62,727 shares of company stock worth $1,447,441. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.