Numeraire Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.91 or 0.00049033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $1,613.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

