Nomura Trims Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Target Price to $51.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Westlake Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Westlake Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.92. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

