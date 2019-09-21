Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 70,946 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,946 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Teradyne worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,330,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 38,641 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $797,000.

TER stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. 69,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,684. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $532,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $397,408.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock worth $1,978,796. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

