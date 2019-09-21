Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 190.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDCC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,279. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

