Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $90.67 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,098,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,666,000. KeyCorp accounts for approximately 0.4% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 156,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 83,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura set a $18.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

KEY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 785,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,275,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

