Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 127,600 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of DTE Energy worth $34,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,185. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.22. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $199,733.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $329,683.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

