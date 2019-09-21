Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 72,710 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 292.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,459,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,589.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,564,000 after acquiring an additional 788,686 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,645.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 720,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,683,000 after acquiring an additional 694,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 361.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,161,000 after acquiring an additional 607,245 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.74. 47,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,903. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

