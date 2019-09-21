NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Holdings Increased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2,016.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,528 shares during the quarter. NiSource comprises 0.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,342,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,258,000 after purchasing an additional 537,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,702,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,474,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,794 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,436,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $1,178,209.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.48. 2,861,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,437. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.23.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NI. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.48.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

