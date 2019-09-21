Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nextdecade in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nextdecade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.88.
Shares of Nextdecade stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. Nextdecade has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 208,804 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nextdecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nextdecade
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.
