Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nextdecade in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nextdecade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.88.

Get Nextdecade alerts:

Shares of Nextdecade stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. Nextdecade has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.71.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Nextdecade will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 208,804 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nextdecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.