Nexo Price Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Nexo token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, DDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox. Nexo has a total market cap of $57.19 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00210232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.01224690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00094404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018268 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020961 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Hotbit, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Bitbns, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

