NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. NewMarket’s rating score has improved by 40% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $420.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NewMarket an industry rank of 208 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEU shares. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $512.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 74.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $463.64. The company had a trading volume of 102,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $352.89 and a 12-month high of $489.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.46.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $1.47. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $563.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NewMarket will post 23.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

