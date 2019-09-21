New England Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,174,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,303,000 after buying an additional 519,210 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,992,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,766,000 after acquiring an additional 404,726 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $51,756,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,904,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,759,000 after acquiring an additional 332,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,322.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 262,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 243,689 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.58. 2,080,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.13 and its 200-day moving average is $131.79. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $103.21 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. New Street Research cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.