NEM (XEM) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, NEM has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a market cap of $408.96 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Kuna, Bittrex and Indodax.

NEM Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Huobi, Kuna, Coinbe, YoBit, Bittrex, Kryptono, Zaif, Liquid, Indodax, Cryptopia, B2BX, BTC Trade UA, Upbit, Exrates, Bitbns, COSS, Cryptomate, BTC-Alpha, Koineks, Bithumb, OKEx, Binance, Iquant, Poloniex, HitBTC, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

