Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daily Journal Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,364,000 after purchasing an additional 773,712 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,300 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,858,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,049,000 after purchasing an additional 801,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,580,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,838,000 after purchasing an additional 132,284 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. 40,354,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,264,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

