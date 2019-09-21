Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 617 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

NYSE HD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.07. 3,493,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,533. The company has a market cap of $252.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

