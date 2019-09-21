Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 559 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after buying an additional 3,137,219 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 18,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,408,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1,010.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,451,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $275,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $210.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $159.37 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.89.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.