NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.597-6.661 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.64 billion.NCR also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NCR opened at $32.55 on Friday. NCR has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 86.80%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark set a $40.00 target price on shares of NCR and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $512,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $934,765.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

