NavCoin Hits Market Cap of $7.41 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Upbit. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a market cap of $7.41 million and $178,210.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003658 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000907 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00051481 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,235,039 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit and cfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

