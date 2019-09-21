National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 1,399.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,218 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.09% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 95.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,852,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 73.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,836 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 120.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 374,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 204,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 54.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 495,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 173,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 234,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,225. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

