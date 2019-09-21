Nano Hits Market Cap of $123.44 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Nano has a total market capitalization of $123.44 million and $4.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00009245 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Binance, Nanex and Kucoin. During the last week, Nano has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,028.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.02154687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.93 or 0.03112812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00730452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00729915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00060871 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00478710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Nanex, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, Bitinka, Kucoin, RightBTC, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Mercatox, Koinex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

