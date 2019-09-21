NANJCOIN (NANJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $738,832.00

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One NANJCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Mercatox. NANJCOIN has a market cap of $738,832.00 and $6,107.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00208043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.01215278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00092280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018393 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020828 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN launched on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

