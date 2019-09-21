Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Stake Reduced by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 173,598 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $94,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 60.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,613,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $8,316,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.10. 28,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,574. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $108.25 and a 1 year high of $182.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

