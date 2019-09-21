Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.09.

Shares of MCO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $222.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,957 shares of company stock worth $9,516,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

