Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRCC. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.