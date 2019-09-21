Monolith 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,757.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00003959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Livecoin. Monolith has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and $2,757.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.66 or 0.05459936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,025,344 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

