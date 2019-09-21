Moab Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Moab Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,449,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 830,168 shares during the period. RadNet makes up approximately 6.5% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moab Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $19,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 452,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 79,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,470.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John V. Crues sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $753,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,703 shares of company stock worth $1,522,850 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $14.98. 245,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. RadNet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDNT. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

