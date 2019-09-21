Moab Capital Partners LLC Buys 319,527 Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,527 shares during the period. Celestica makes up 0.9% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moab Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Celestica worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLS. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $7,537,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $8,206,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 17.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,679,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,963,000 after buying an additional 709,033 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 21.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,861,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,289,000 after buying an additional 676,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 19.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,769,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,743,000 after buying an additional 601,041 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. 196,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,958. The stock has a market cap of $936.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Celestica Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $11.21.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Celestica had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

