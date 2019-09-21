Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Board Approves Stock Buyback Program

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day moving average is $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,049.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,171.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

