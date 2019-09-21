Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,855 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.4% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after purchasing an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,262,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,861,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,822,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,789,348,000 after purchasing an additional 778,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9,650.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Shares of MSFT traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,000,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,749,972. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $142.37. The stock has a market cap of $1,057.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,649,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,681,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

